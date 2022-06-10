KENT ISLAND, Md.- Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced funding for a new study for a new span parallel to the Bay Bridge. Hogan tells WBOC this next step is an important one.
"This phase two study we invested 28 million dollars this morning to begin that which is the critical next step to fix a problem to fix a problem nobody has been able to fix for 20 or 30 years," said Hogan.
On Kent Island, businesses say the traffic has grown increasingly worse, so bad they have closed their shops on Sundays. Susan Darling worries a new span will invite more traffic and not solve the high-volume of traffic on Kent Island.
"I don't think that it's a great idea because on Sundays when the traffic is backed up to Kent narrows, nobody stops at our store. Our business we had to close on Sunday we're only open wed to Saturday because the traffic is so bad," said Darling. If there was a way to build it somewhere else, or maybe a by pass, an overpass, something that would cause such a traffic jam on Kent island, especially on Sundays"
Resident William McGovern says he's lived on Kent Island for 40 years, and that the traffic has only gotten worse, and that a fix is needed.
“We’re No more little fishing town or little summer place we are what we are,” said McGovern. “The first one is falling down. So we defiantly need a new one”
Duane McMahon also says a new span is needed to compete with the high demand of traffic.
"I think it's almost, I think there's no way around it.. we have gotta have another one. It's just a question of again how it's thought out how it's planned out, that makes all the difference in the world," said McMahon.
Hogan's office says the study will take about four to five years to complete, and that the Maryland Transportation Authority board will sign off on the funding for the study later this month. More information on the study can be found here.