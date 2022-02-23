OCEAN CITY, Md. - A new concert in September designed to compete with the pop up car rally is being pushed back one week, leaving the door open for the car rally to still come. Due to a previously scheduled event happening the week before at the inlet, there will not be enough time to set up the new concert. Ocean City Tourism director Tom Perlozzo hoped concertgoers would outnumber rally goers.
“The original concept was to saturate the hotels. To fill hotel rooms with concertgoers basically for three days to make it difficult for the unsanctioned event to occur,” Perlozzo said.
While some council members voiced frustration over the dates being moved, the motion was approved and the new dates for C3 concert are set for September 30th to October 2nd.
“We have specific reasons why we want it on that date, it addressed all those reasons it was fantastic and now the set up is causing us to move,” Council President Matt James said.
The council says they have another event option they are discussing for the week of the pop up rally.