SALISBURY, Md.- Some Salisbury community leaders are calling for a new playground at 407 Anne Street, the former site of the laundromat Linens of the Week. The city says it is not set in stone what will go in its place, but that first harmful chemicals must be removed from the ground before any development. Salisbury mayor Jake Day says that a grant from the state of $50,000 will cover most of the costs.
The director of the Christian Shelter Anthony Dickerson says the park would not only benefit the surrounding neighborhood, but also children living at the Christian Shelter.
"38 percent of our guests are children. And uh there is no place for them to play. So we would love to see a nice, nice playground for them to play and you know they can bond as a family," said Dickerson. "Children are um, they are very energetic and to build a place, a safe place for them to go and release some of their energy um and plus it will be a way for them to exercise because we don't want them to stay cooped up here in the shelter 24/7".
Neighbor Osemond Auguste says he is excited at the idea.
"We're going to be like um, happy about it we're gonna have somewhere to go with the kids to play so everyone is going to enjoy it"
Monica Brooks from the Wicomico County NAACP says everyone should have access to a park to play and relax.
"Anything, first of all that will get this area cleaned up for the benefit of the community because I would assume that there are already possibly kids running around because it's an open space and so that scary so the idea that this area would be cleaned up and also be of great benefit to the community," said Brooks. "Let's continue to build upon our green spaces in every community should have access to a park that they can walk to, right um a place where they can meet up, kids can play, get to know each other, build mental health just sitting in apark and looking at greenery, rain gardens, maybe even a future community garden is a great benefit "
Salisbury mayor Jake Day says the project of removing the chemicals will be largely paid for by a grant from the state totaling $50,000. Day says the city is the park is the 'leading possibility', and that he too would like to see a park in it's place.