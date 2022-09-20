CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Today's run-off election will decide who will be the next Mayor of Cambridge.
Polls opened from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those in the running are Senator Addie Eckardt and Steve Rideout.
Today, Addie Eckardt was pounding the pavement, but her competitor, Steve Rideout was sidelined with Covid. But, Rideout's volunteers were rallying support for him.
Both candidates were the two finalists in last months special election. Neither received more than 50 percent of the votes, so today was the run-off election.
Some of the voters said today's decision was an easy one to make. And their decision came down to the candidates character. "I like honesty, someone out in the community, and a people-person. And, I thought that candidate was a person that could lead Cambridge forward," says George Aimes.
But for some other voters, their decision was under consideration for a bit of time. "Actually, it was very close. I'm an independent and there were pluses and minuses with both of them. So, it wasn't a super strong vote one way or another," said John Stackhouse.
For some of the morning, the Chesapeake College Cambridge Center had a steady flow of voters. In that mix was LaShon Foster. A candidate from the Aug. special election. She says even though she wasn't on the ballot, it's still important to vote.
"If you don't vote, you're still voting. You could very well be voting for the candidate that you feel is not going to help you with your agenda. And without the right candidate, we will not get any of that done or any of that accomplished," says Foster. Foster added, "As long as you vote, you're standing for something. That's what matters. If you have reasons for not wanting either candidate, you're going to have to try, look, and see which of the two candidates will give you what you want achieved."
The winner will finish the term of Andrew Bradshaw who stepped down after pleading guilty to posting revenge porn. That term ends in Dec. 2024.