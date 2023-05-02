Cambridge City Officials Are Asking For Communities Input on Proposed Leonards Ln. Park

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The City is asking for the community to add their input on what they'd like to see at the proposed Leonards Ln. park.
Six concept plans have been proposed by the city. Some of those plans include ideas for pavilions, wetland crossing, basketball courts, and types of play grounds.
Yuri Jones is a mom who lives nearby. She says while it'd be great to have things to interest younger kids, she'd also like to see things like volleyball and basketball courts. "We need stuff for the older kids to do for when they get out of school at 3 o'clock. They get out early. They have the rest of the afternoon to do stuff. So I think we need stuff the community can do together for their kids and with their kids," says Jones.
Pictured above are the layouts A through F. While one might include a bike path, another might not. So there's a lot of different ways the city can arrange the layout and what is built. But before that happens Cambridge wants to hear from citizens.
"I would love to see basketball courts, bike trails, little pavilions where people can have parties under and just bringing the community together," says Property owner Berry Belle.
Another idea is to include a memorial to remember those who were victims of gun violence in Cambridge. Belle says it's something the community could really use.
"I think that's very necessary. People have been doing it their own way and I respect them for that. So I think its time for the city to stand up and give a helping hand. I think that would be great," added Belle.
The City is asking for feedback on their Facebook page. The area is expected to be zoned for a park during the May 2 planning and zoning meeting in Cambridge.
Hoping to bring the community together with a new park project.