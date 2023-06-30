Cambridge Curfew Ends: What's Next?

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The juvenile curfew in Cambridge that went into effect on Feb. 1 is ending.
Tonight is the curfew's last night. So the question looms, will it continue?
This curfew applied to children 15 and younger. Some in the community say the curfew worked and they'd like to see it continue. But others in town do not think a curfew helped to curb crime.
With the four-month curfew over, Cambridge Police Chief Justin Todd says this experiment has shown real progress. He says, "I believe the benefit is we're out with the juveniles and when we see them out we're engaging with them. The officers are reporting that there are a lot fewer children out and about during those hours. So those benefits alone are a positive for us."
Todd says 18 juveniles were caught during that time. However, only two were repeat offenders. He says he would like to see a 12-month curfew to collect more information and protect the streets.
"So if we can keep as many juveniles, under 16, off the streets during those hours while we work to better the city as a whole I think we'll be much better off. That'll be my recommendation."
Some in town say they noticed a difference in crime and feel a permanent curfew might be the route to go.
Glenn Macey says, "My feeling is it should continue it. There's too much violence with these kids and somebody needs to bring them in, it's just crazy."
Latarah Benson says, "So I have an 11-year-old who has friends outside and stuff but they have to follow the rules. Juveniles in Cambridge are doing stuff that adults are doing and it's scary."
But others don't agree.
"Well, you still see kids out late. I know the police force is not gonna be able to be everywhere all the time so the kids are gonna find ways to get out," says Co-owner of Art Bar 2.0 Michael Bryan.
Chief Todd says he will present his recommendation to extend this curfew at the city's next commissioner meeting on July 10.