CAMBRIDGE, Md.- A Cambridge man is facing attempted murder and related charges in connection with a stabbing that put another man in the hospital with serious injuries.
Cambridge police said that shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 600 block of Race Street to a suspect who entered an establishment with a knife in his hand and stating that he had just stabbed someone. A description was given and upon arrival, officers searched the area and located the suspect behind a nearby building. Police said the suspect, identified as Alazar S. Getachew, 24, of Cambridge, told officers that he did just stab someone, and a knife was located on his person.
The victim was located nearby with a stab wound to the stomach. He was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where surgery was performed, and he is listed in stable condition at this time.
Getachew was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and dangerous weapon with intent to injure. He was ordered held without bond pending a bail/bond hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
Police said it is believed that an argument took place between the two men but neither the victim nor the suspect was very cooperative with giving information on the exact details.