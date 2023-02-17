CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A car crash has led to DWI charges against a man in Cambridge. Police say Michael Renard McCready, 68, hit another car in a Walmart parking lot just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers say McCready appeared to be under the influence They performed a series of Standardized Field Sobriety Tests which resulted in McCready being placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. McCready was transported to CPD where further evaluation and observations were conducted.
Police say further investigation was conducted by a Drug Recognition Expert.
McCready was later released on signature and transported to his residence.