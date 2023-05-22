CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Cambridge man convicted of first-degree murder in the beating death of a woman has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Dion Ennals, 32, of Cambridge, received the sentence on Friday from First Judicial Circuit Court Senior Judge Brett W. Wilson.
Ennals was convicted of first degree murder, Second Degree Murder, Assault in the First Degree, and Assault in the Second Degree in February. The charges stem from an incident in October of 2021 in which Ennals viciously beat Roshanda S. Willis and left her to die.
“I killed her,” Ennals reportedly told Cambridge Police after leaving Willis in the street and walking to the Cambridge Police Department.
Police said they found Willis lying in a pool of blood with visible signs of severe head and facial injuries.
Surveillance footage of the incident was later found by police, which they said showed Ennals beating Willis for an extended period. Ennals told investigators the beating was due to relationship problems.
"Far too often, domestic violence is experienced by victims behind closed doors, and for a number of reasons, without legal recourse," The Dorchester County State's Attorney Amanda Leonard said in a statement. "The State is hopeful that the Court’s sentence for this brutal murder conveys that Dorchester County cannot, and will not, tolerate such heinous acts of violence."
Roshanda Willis, also of Cambridge, was 39.