CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Cambridge Police are searching for suspects after multiple shootings in the city on Saturday night.
The first happened around 8:20 p.m. when Cambridge Police responded to Academy Street near Cedar Street for a single gunshot.
Once on scene, Police found a 29-year-old Hispanic man who was shot in the arm.
He was taken to the emergency room with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the victim was approached by three black teenagers dressed in all black, wearing face masks.
The victim told Police he believed these were the same suspects involved in a robbery the day before.
The next shooting happened about an hour later just about a mile away from the first on Douglas Street.
That is where Police say a man's car was shot at while he was sitting in it.
Police say the car was shot at least four times.
A nearby home was also hit by gunfire.
There are no suspects identified in this incident and no injuries were reported.
Just before midnight, Cambridge Police responded after an officer heard a gunshot on Pine Street.
An officer saw three people who appeared to be juveniles. He tried to contact them, but one of them ran away with his hand in his pocket.
Police canvassed the area but could not locate the suspects or any damage from gunfire.
A shell casing was recovered at the scene.
If you have any information on any of these incidents, you are urged to contact Cambridge Police at (410) 228-3333. Police say you can remain anonymous.
The shootings took place just a day after a robbery that happened in the same location of the first shooting.
Police say it happened just before 8 p.m. Friday night on Academy Street.
An Hispanic man told Police that six African-American juveniles approached him while he was sitting on his porch.
The victim says the suspects asked him for money, he gave them $20.
The suspects then allegedly brandished a small handgun and demanded more money.
The victim did not give any more money and the suspects ran away.