CAMBRIDGE, DE - The Cambridge Police Department is warning residents of a potentially armed and dangerous man. Police are attempting to locate the suspect.
The Cambridge Police Department is currently attempting to locate 44-year-old Eugene George Dandy III. Dandy is currently staying in Cambridge, according to police, and is also known by the name of "Justice".
Dandy has an active Arrest Warrant the Cambridge Police Department for burglary and theft charges, as well a criminal summons for theft charges. Police say additional charges are pending against Dandy for robbery and related charges.
Cambridge Police say Dandy has been "on a crime spree and committing thefts from people and establishments throughout Cambridge."
Officials say Dandy may be armed and dangerous.
If you see Dandy, you should contact Cambridge Police immediately with his whereabouts and descriptions. Police say DO NOT attempt to apprehend, detain, or approach him. Cambridge Police can be contacted at 410-228-3333.