CAMBRIDGE, Md.- On Wednesday December 7, Cambridge Mayor Stephen Rideout is holding a public forum to hear from the public and their thoughts on the proposed curfew on Cambridge's youth. It is for children 15 and younger, who would have to be home by 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday, and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
"So I wanted to reach out to the community to have a conversation to get their input as to what their wishes are, particularly young people," said Rideout.
Rideout says the first public forum was important and that this meeting, Rideout hopes to hear more from the youth.
"I thought it was very good. we had almost a full council chamber, had great conversation," said Rideout. Though Rideout is hoping to hear from more voices.
"There haven't been any children, that I've been aware of, who have been asked what they want. And I think their voice needs to be heard," said Rideout.
Though the mayor is not interested in a curfew. He worries if it passes, it will be a distraction.
"I expect that there will probably be litigation about it, and that will then become the focus of what we're about instead of having the focus on the kids and getting the solutions to the kids," said Rideout. "You get more done, and more effectively by creating solutions that the kids are interested in doing as opposed of imposing something on them that the oppose or aren't aware of."
The commission will vote on the curfew during it's meeting on December 12.