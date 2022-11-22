CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A woman has been charged on multiple counts of credit card fraud and theft after stealing credit card information from customers and patients at Your Doc's In and Walgreens.
Authorities say on Nov. 21, Cambridge Police Department Detectives located and arrested 22-year-old Jayonna Best of Cambridge on an active arrest warrant.
Back in September, criminal investigations were held in a case of credit card theft and fraud, where Best was identified as a suspect. Best worked at Your Doc's In on 300 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge, where she was responsible for checking in patients and taking payments for services. Best is suspected of taking pictures of customer/patients' credit cards and using them to make online purchases.
Police say Best had a similar incident in her previous employment at the Walgreens on 640 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge. She was arrested on Sept. 28 and charged with 120 counts of theft and fraud.
A press release by Cambridge Police requested that any additional victims contact their department. Since then, according to police, 38 other victims have come forward with over $80,000 of merchandise / services stolen from May 2021 through September 2022.
Following her arrest on Nov. 21, Cambridge Police say Best had an initial court appearance and was released on an unsecured bond. She was charged with 270 counts of various theft and fraud charges.
Those charges include:
- (81 Counts) Use / Disclose Credit Card
- (29 counts) Credit Card Personation Less Than $100
- (1 count) Credit Card Another Charge Less Than $100
- (26 counts) Theft Less Than $100
- (5 counts) Theft Scheme $1,500 to Under $25,000
- (5 counts) Fraud ID Info Theft $1,500 to Under $25,000
- (5 counts) Credit Card Another Charge $1,500 to Under $25,000
- (49 counts) Credit Card Personation $100 to Under $1,500
- (49 counts) Theft $100 to Under $1,500
- (4 counts) Theft Scheme $100 to Under $1,500
- (3 counts) Credit Card Personation $1,500 to Under $25,000
- (3 counts) Theft $1,500 to Under $25,000
- (4 counts) Fraud ID Info Theft $100 to Under $1,500
- (4 counts) Credit Card Another Charge $100 to Under 1,500
- (1 count) Theft Scheme $25,000 to Under $100,000
- (1 count) Fraud ID Info Theft $25,000 to Under $100,000
The Cambridge Police Department say the investigation is still ongoing and more charges are pending.
Detectives are still looking for additional victims who have had their bank accounts compromised with unauthorized purchases after using their cards at either Your Doc’s Inn in Cambridge or Walgreens in Cambridge from 2021 through September of 2022.
If you believe you may have been a victim, please contact Detective R. Clark at (410)-228-3333 ext 1221.