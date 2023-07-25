Camden Man Arrested For Armed Robbery at Country Club

DELAWARE - State Police say they arrested 40-year-old Jason Knight for an armed robbery that occurred in Wyoming.
Delaware State Police say on July 21, troopers in Wyoming responded to Wild Quail Golf and Country Club for a report of armed robbery.
Detectives say the suspect demanded cash from an 18-year-old employee of the club while pointing a gun at her. Authorities say the suspect blocked the victim's attempts to escape and pushed her against a fridge. The suspect reportedly stole the victim's property after he was unable to find any money and fled on foot.
Investigations led detectives to identify Jason Knight as the suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest. On July 25, Knight was arrested after a traffic stop and taken to Troop 3.
Knight faces the following charges:
- Robbery First Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Kidnapping Second Degree (Felony)
- Offensive Touching
Knight was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $55,500 cash bond.