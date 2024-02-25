CAMDEN, DE - Camden Mayoral candidate, Fleur McKendell posted to social media on Saturday that she has lost the election for mayor.
Town of Camden residents voted on a new mayor Saturday. Council member and acting Mayor Larry Dougherty Sr. ran against central Delaware NAACP President Fleur McKendell. Dougherty took over the mayoral role following the resignation of former Mayor Justin King.
While the official results of the election will not be certified until Monday morning at 9 a.m., McKendell posted to her campaign's Facebook page late Saturday night stating she lost. McKendell posted:
"Good evening family and friends. We came close but not close enough, and I did not win the election for Mayor of Camden. Systemic obstacles continue to block progress, but I will not be deterred. I trust God and his plan for me, especially the overwhelming opportunities to effectuate change in my community. Thanks for your prayers and support!"
The Town of Camden's Board of Elections will certify the election results in a town hall meeting tomorrow morning (Monday Feb. 26) at 9am.
McKendell had previously spoken with WBOC regarding her concerns about alleged interference in the election and campaign procedures. She emphasized the need for independent oversight to ensure fair access to the polls.
Larry Dougherty expressed his support for hiring recommended personnel from the board of elections to oversee the election.