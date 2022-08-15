SEAFORD, Del. - Car break-in's, in Seaford, have made neighbors stay on high alert.
Break-in's, in Seaford, have created a buzz within some neighborhoods and social media. Those we spoke with said, their quiet neighborhoods are being disrupted during all hours of the night.
Seaford Police say, these car break-in's have been happening in the area of Hickory lane, Shipley St. and Bradford St. They are encouraging everyone to keep their car doors locked.
Doris Melson and her neighbor, both, had their cars searched at 3 a.m. Melson says her neighbor spent the next day replacing all of her bank cards and found their car insurance information, floating down the road.
"There has been other break-in's and car alarms going off at Hickory and Nylon Blvd," says Melson. "This time its different. They are hitting multiple places throughout the night. And now we have heard that Laurel is getting hit, too. I think that's kind of sad."
Kim Beard and her family, fortunately, have not been victims of a break-in. Beard says her husband checks the car and the windows every night. They also remind their daughters to do the same.
"We have two college aged daughters and that is all they hear from us. Like, make sure you do not leave your purse or your wallet in your car. Do not leave your windows down and do not leave your keys visible," says Beard.
Those we spoke with say, it's disappointing that this is happening in their neighborhood. They hope the person or people responsible are found soon.