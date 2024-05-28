DOVER, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash into a Dover home early Tuesday morning that claimed the life of a 56-year-old woman who was inside.
According to police, a Honda Accord was driving west on Forrest Avenue just before 2:45 a.m. on May 28th when the driver lost control attempting to negotiate a curve. The car drove off the road, striking a mailbox before crashing into a home on Forrest Avenue. Police say the driver then fled and has yet to be identified.
A 56-year-old woman was home at the time and was severely injured. Police say she was taken to a local hospital but succumbed to her injuries. Authorities have not yet released her identity.
Delaware State Police continue the investigation into the crash and ask any witnesses to contact them at 302-698-8457.