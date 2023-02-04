Car Crashes into Milton Home

MILTON, Del. - State police say one person is seriously injured after a car crashed into a home.
According to Delaware State Police, on Feb. 4 around 12:30 a.m., a car driven by a 20-year-old man was traveling south on Harbeson Road at high speed when it failed to make a gradual right curve in the road.
Police say the car exited the road, striking a stop sign at an intersection and traveling into the yard of a home on the 17000 block of Harbeson Road. Authorities say the car overturned continuously until crashing into the home's attached garage.
The 20-year-old driver from Milton was properly restrained and transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Harbeson Road was closed for approximately 4 hours.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Corporal/1 J. Smith by calling 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.