CAMBRIDGE, Md.-The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a car fire that was discovered Tuesday afternoon in Cambridge.
Official say fire crews responded to the 1500 block to Bayly Road just before 1 p.m. There, they say they found a 4-door sedan engulfed in flames. It took about 15 minutes to get the fire under control, according to officials.
The cause of this fire, along with the owner of the vehicle, remains under investigation.
Anyone that may have information on this incident is asked to call Deputy State Fire Marshals at 410-713-3780.