OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Fire Department was on the scene of a car crash earlier this morning that resulted in a car being overturned.
According to the Department, the crash occurred just after 7 a.m on Tuesday. near the intersection of 14th Street and St. Louis Ave. Fire Department and EMS personnel were dispatched and the scene has since been cleared, the Department says.
An adult patient was transported to a local hospital, according to the Fire Department.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.