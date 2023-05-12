DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that damaged a vehicle last night. Police initially heard shots Thursday night near New Burton Road and Waples Avenue and conducted a search of the area. The investigation led to them making contact with the victim, a 38-year-old Hartly man, who told them his vehicle had been struck while he was driving.
Police say there is no suspect description at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com