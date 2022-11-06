ATLANTIC, Va. - NASA and commercial cargo provider Northrop Grumman were targeting 5:50 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, for launch of the company’s 18th resupply mission to the International Space Station but it had to be postponed due to a fire alarm at Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft control center in Dulles, Virginia.
The Cygnus spacecraft and Antares rocket remain healthy at the Wallops launch site. The launch is now set to happen Monday, Nov. 7, in a five-minute window that opens at 5:27 a.m.
Live coverage of the launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va., will air on NASA Television. Watch live beginning at 5:00 a.m. on the agency’s website at: www.nasa.gov/live
Loaded with approximately 8,200 pounds of research, crew supplies, and hardware, Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo spacecraft will launch on the company’s Antares rocket from Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport.