WILMINGTON, Del.– Gov. John Carney on Friday extended Delaware's public health emergency order another 30 days.
The extension allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs.
“It’s important that we continue to stay one step ahead of COVID-19,” said Carney. “Keep doing the things we know that work. Stay home if you’re sick and get tested. Consider masking up in public indoor settings or if you are at a higher risk for illness. Get vaccinated and boosted when you’re eligible.”
Under Delaware law, public health emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.
