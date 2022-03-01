DOVER, Del.— Delaware John Carney has signed an order that lifts the Delaware's COVID-19 state of emergency effective at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.
Carney issued the state of emergency on Jan. 3, 2022, to control the spread of COVID-19 in Delaware communities and protect hospital capacity.
Click here to read Governor Carney’s order lifting the state of emergency.
Also on Tuesday, Carney signed a more narrow public health emergency order to replace a public health emergency order issued on July 12, 2021. This updated public health emergency order will allow hospitals and long-term care facilities continued flexibility to respond to cases of COVID-19.
Carney previously announced that Delaware's masking requirement in public and private K-12 schools and child care facilities will also come to an end effective at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.
The mask requirement in most state facilities will also be lifted starting on Wednesday, March 2.