DELAWARE - Delaware Governor John Carney has ordered both U.S. and Delaware flags at state buildings and facilities to be flown half-staff as a sign of respect for the victims of the May 6th shooting in Allen, Texas. The order comes in concurrence with President Joe Biden’s order that US flags be lowered at all public grounds and military facilities.
“Allen, Texas was the latest American town shocked by a terrifying act of gun violence this weekend. My heart goes out to the families and friends of the victims and to the whole Allen community as they navigate this challenging time,” said Governor Carney in a statement.
Carney then goes on to implore Congress to take further steps on gun safety. Delaware's legislature is currently weighing a permit-to-purchase law.
Carney’s order is set to remain in effect until sunset on May 11th.