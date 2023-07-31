DENTON, Md. - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect who reportedly fled on foot this morning.
Police say the man fled following an incident and remains at large, possibly in the Denton and Greensboro area. He is describe as a white male about 5’8” with a red beard. The suspect was last seen wearing shorts but no shirt.
The Sheriff’s Office advises anyone who sees someone fitting this description to keep their distance and report it to authorities. Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 410-479-2515.
An increased police presence in the Denton and Greensboro areas is expected throughout the day as a precautionary measure, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Police say there is minimal threat to the public.