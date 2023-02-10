FEDERALSBURG, Md.- Emergency Services and the Recreation and Parks Department of Caroline County are working together to implement defibrillators in 6 different locations across the county. Jamie Beechey, director of Recreation and Parks for Caroline county says the effort was triggered by NFL's Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest in the middle of a football game.
"In light of the events that transpired in the National Football League it was one of those moments where we realize we were behind the eight ball in regards to emergency response. Emergency services can’t be everywhere at one time, " said Beechy.
Kathy Jo Marvel, Division Chief of Emergency Services for Caroline county says this effort has the potential to save lives.
"We are doing an initiative to increase our resuscitative efforts on the side of EMS so the more people that we have trained and CPR. The more people that do earlier fibrillation have a better outcome when we arrive on scene, because the county is very wide and very long and so response times matter matter," said Marvel. "The more people we have trained the more people that we can save at the end."
Beechy agrees, and says there usually are no resources nearby. The county will use 'safe stations' to house the defibrillator.
"Traditionally park systems aren’t always accessible to buildings were you would have you know different defibrillator access and so as we look around, we started looking at the safe stations as a viable option because the temperature controlled. It can be out open in the park space where there isn’t necessarily access to a facility," said Beechy.
Once the devices is being used, an individual should call 911, who can also assist over the phone.
"They’ll call into the 911 center the 911 dispatchers are trained so they can walk them through this process they can walk them through CPR they’ll be on the phone and they will count with them so the more people that put hands on the chest the better chance of survival we have for our citizens and the visitors in the county," said Marvel.
Marvel says 38% of cardiac arrest victims with and AED shock survived to hospital discharge.
If you are interested in donating to the effort, you can contribute to the American Legion Post 29, PO Box 518 Denton MD 21629. If you are interested in training, contact the Caroline County Emergency Services.