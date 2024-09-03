WICOMICO COUNTY, MD - The Wicomico County Health Department is advising residents to be aware of their surroundings after a cat tested positive for rabies.
According to the Wicomico County Health Department, a cat tested positive for rabies in the area of Bent Pine Road and Route 50 in Willards, MD on September 3rd.
The Wicomico County Health Department is urging residents to be aware of their surroundings and avoid contact with wild or stray animals.
The health department says "The virus can also be spread by licking, when infected saliva makes contact with open cuts or wounds, and with the mouth, eyes, and nose. If left untreated in humans and animals, rabies is fatal."
The following reminders are prided by the Wicomico County Health Department.
- Keep pets confined
- Avoid all contact with wild or stray animals
- Teach children to leave unfamiliar animals alone
- Vaccinate pets-Maryland law requires that all dogs, cats, and ferrets, 4 months of age and older have a current rabies vaccination.
- Avoid feeding or watering pets outside
- Secure outside garbage lids