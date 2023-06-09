Centreville Proposes Plastic Bag Ban

CENTREVILLE, Md. - On June 1, the town council had a hearing on a proposed plastic bag ban.
Reusable bags might be all that's packed in the car, here in Centreville.
Linda Thrun says she already uses reusable bags to help cut down on the plastic litter. she says, "I would encourage it simply because you look at some of the rivers with the floating bottles, floating bags and actually its easier to carry one of the totes."
But others do not want plastic bags to go away. Resident Jim Dandy says, "well I like the plastic bags. They're easier to carry and everything. I prefer having them over the paper bags because they're so much bulkier to carry and everything like that."
The plastic bags ban would apply to all business whether it be shopping, restaurants, or grocery outlets. If the ban is passed, paper bags would be available but at 10 cents per bag.
The town has heard from the public already where opinions are split 50/50. Vice President councilwoman Ashley Kaiser says it's time the town joins the fleet like Easton and Salisbury.
"To me I think we need to focus on the goal and there has not been too many compelling arguments, to me at least, that are enough to out way the detrimental impact that plastic has on the environment," says Kaiser.
The decision on the 10 cent paper bag rule is up for discussion to see if local restaurants would have to comply. The community has until July 20 to make a comment. The town will vote on the ban July 21. If passed, the plastic bag ban would take effect Jan. 1, 2024.
Another Delmarva town possibly waving goodbye to plastic bags.