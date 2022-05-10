MARYLAND - The 2022 oyster harvest in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay waters was the best in nearly four decades, and while all are pleased, some say more work needs to be done.
The harvest brought in over half a million oysters, the most since 1987.
This is the third straight year of increases, and businesses are optimistic.
"We're looking forward to more oysters," said Michael Daly, general manager of Mogan's Oyster House in Salisbury. "Hopefully we can get more people in because there's going to be such a fresh crop of oysters coming in. We're excited to be able to sell local seafood," Daly said.
The health of the Chesapeake Bay plays an important role in the raising of oysters. Environmental groups such as the Chesapeake Bay Foundation are pleased to see these increasing harvest numbers, but say that restoring the health of the Bay is still a work in progress.
"Previous iterations of the oyster stock assessment in Maryland have shown that even though we've had great reproduction for oysters over the past couple of years, there are still some problem areas where we have seen chronic overfishing," said Allison Colton of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
In addition to matters of overfishing regulations, Colden noted that new challenges for the Bay and the oyster harvest are developing.
"[We're] taking on the new challenge of climate change and what it means for preventing pollution in the Bay, and what it also means for our habitats and fisheries," Colton said.
Balancing the needs of commerce and conservation will be the challenge for those who work on and enjoy the Chesapeake Bay in the coming decades.