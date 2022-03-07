SALISBURY, Md.- President of the Chesapeake Shipbuilding Steve McGee says that Monday morning's launch of American Symphony, the heaviest ship to launch from Chesapeake Shipbuilding, was a success.
"The boat is safely in the water, she's not taking on water there is no damage, by in large nobody got hurt. That's number one. And the vessel is intact and we're able to resume work," said McGee. "We got to take advantage of the opportunity of a very small window so at 6:30 this morning we took 1300 tons of steel and launched it into the river. American Symphony slid it into our outfitting basin and now all trades are able to go back to work and finish erecting the upper decks".
Crews will now work on the interior of the ship, which McGee says will one day host one hundred seventy five over night passengers. American symphony will travel along the Mississippi river system, to the Ohio river towards Pittsburgh. Thomas Thompson lives across the river from Chesapeake Shipbuilding and watched the early morning launch Monday.
"It's a big splash! They did it so fast, usually it's hurry up and wait wait wait, but they were ready. The boat was ready by the time I opened the curtains you could tell it was happening right then," said Thompson. "It's just interesting how far the water comes up here I mean one time I was here and fish came up flopping around".
Thompson says usually there are more of his neighbors are out, but may not have made it for the early wake up call.
"Usually there's forty, fifty people here on the lawn but it was I don't know six thirty quarter to seven and then boom splash we've seen several of them but this time it seemed like the tugboat had to back up and came all the way into our dock," said Thompson.
WBOC recently reported a story about the contract between Chesapeake Shipbuilding and American Cruise Lines to build a fleet of ships. American Symphony is not one of those ships, but McGee says they look to start work on the first one of those ships in the coming months.