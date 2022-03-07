Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Windy with rain and a few thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain and a few thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.