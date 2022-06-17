MILLSBORO, Del.- Multiple people were rescued after a boating accident that happened early Thursday evening between Gull Point and the NRG Energy Inc. Power Plant east of Millsboro.
The Millsboro Fire Company, one of the responding agencies, said the mariners involved in the boating accident included multiple children and at least one adult.
The Indian River Vol. Fire Co., which also responded, said there were multiple mariners at the Warwick Road location as well as two mariners at the NRG Power Plant location. One mariner, a child, was transported to A.I. Dupont Hospital for Children via the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit and one transported to nearby medical facilities for additional evaluation.
The Delaware State Fire Police coordinated scene access control.
The Delaware State Police and the DNREC Marine Police officers are investigating.