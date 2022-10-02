CHINCOTEAGUE, Va.- Chincoteague declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon, and is calling for voluntary evacuations ahead of an impending nor'easter.
The National Weather Service’s current forecast has the effects of the nor’easter beginning Sunday and getting increasingly worse through Monday. Forecasted impacts include wind gusts up to 50 mph, periods of heavy rain, and significant tidal flooding. The effects of tidal flooding will begin Monday morning and continue through Tuesday. The high tide cycle will happen between 2 a.m. - 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Major flooding is expected by Monday afternoon.
The Town's Emergency Management Team continues to monitor the nor’easter.
Town officials are issuing a voluntary evacuation for all of Chincoteague. People in the Bunker Hill area and the Ocean Breeze Community are strongly urged to evacuate. No shelter is open at this time. The shelter at Arcadia High School, 8210 Lankford Hwy., Oak Hall, will open at 8 a.m., Monday.
VDOT is monitoring the causeway and will notify the town about one hour before any closings. The town will notify residents by the Code Red notification system. To join Code Red, you can click here.
Officials are urging people to complete preparations ahead of the storm. Ensure that vehicles are fueled and have cash available as fuel pumps and ATM’s will not work if power fails. Secure all loose items around the home. Have enough non-perishable food and water to last for at least three to five days. Have fresh batteries and flashlights available.