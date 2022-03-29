FEDERALSBURG, Md.- Funding for Choptank Community Health System’s new Federalsburg facility is included in the $9.5 million direct federal funding for Eastern Shore projects recently secured in legislation by U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen (both D-Md.). The bill now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.
The $2.889,000 funding supports the construction of Choptank Health’s new Federalsburg Health Center on Hayman Avenue. The new community health center is expected to be completed in 2024 and replaces Choptank Health’s current Bloomingdale Avenue medical and dental center, which has outgrown the space while annually seeing more than 5,100 medical and dental patients.
“We are extremely grateful for the Senators Cardin and Van Hollen’s support and investment in this new Federalsburg Health Center,” said Choptank Health CEO Sara Rich. “The new health center will better support the medically underserved residents of Caroline County, and we’ll be able to have space for Choptank Health’s medical rural residency program, expanded dental residency programs, and behavioral health services.
Choptank Community Health System announced its plans for the new 20,000-square-foot Federalsburg Health Center in October 2021, after purchasing land for its new facility on Hayman Ave. The new center also received an $829,000 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration one-time capital improvement grant and $750,000 in funding from Caroline County in support of Choptank Health’s expanded health care infrastructure.
Architectural and engineering firm George, Miles & Buhr, LLC of Salisbury is charged with the new facilities’ design.
Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services in Caroline, Dorchester, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated health care for all. Choptank Community Health’s medical services include primary health care, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, and care navigation, with new medical patients now being accepted. More information is at www.choptankhealth.org.