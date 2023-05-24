Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM EDT this morning. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&