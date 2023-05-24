CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Cambridge is hiring students to work for the city for a summer internship. The program is an effort to engage students in local government. Mayor Stephen Rideout says it is important to draw young people into government.
"That’s what we really need here, the next generation of people stepping up getting involved, volunteering, running for elections and finding jobs that will really help our society continue to improve what we’ve already done here," said Rideout. "The city is making an investment, and so children is certainly one of those investments. That’s one of the priorities of the city Council said when we met back in February. We talked about what our vision was and children was an important part of that."
Students Jayda Cooper and Nia White say they've applied for the job.
"I applied, because I thought it was a good hands-on experience," said White. "It’s important. We can also do good for our city instead of having a bad name. Just a new fresh start in the community as well."
Cooper says programs like these can keep her peers on the right track.
"It’s important because a lot of kids get wrapped up in the wrong lane. It’s really eye-opening and makes a lot of kids realize that this isn’t a joke, like this you’re really going into the real world and you’re really gonna need this in your life."
Mayor Rideout is hopeful for this programs, and others in the city geared towards helping kids.
"The other thing that I’m finding here is that there has been so much talk about the negative about kids, the trouble the kids are causing, the crime that’s happening and the delinquency. What I’m finding since I came on in September, I’ve really gotten more involved in listening to what’s happening out there and there’s a lot of great stuff happening."
The program is being funded by American Rescue Plan funding, though Rideout hopes it can be funded by tax payer dollars down the road when that federal funding may not be available.