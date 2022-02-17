The Peninsula Gallery in Lewes, Delaware has a new exhibit and it honors black history month. Dane Tilghman is the artist featured in this exhibit. The exhibit will be on display until March 27th but the paintings are on sale for people to enjoy not just during Black history month but year-round. Tilghman uses both color and textures to grab the attention tell a story of black history. He is best known for his paintings which portray life as an African American during the Jim Crow era.
Nick and Donna Decerchio said they had to visit the Exhibition to see Tilghman's interpretation of history in person.
“We wanted to come and see them we’re both air lovers and we’re particularly impressed by Tilghman,” Decerchio said. His portrayals of African Americans I think are just beautiful and powerful and they tell a story. That’s the impression we get from it.
They also say they were moved by Tilghman's work and attention to detail.
“His paintings just jump out at you,” Decerchio said. “They’re powerful. They’re forceful and I think they represent, they represent the blood of America and the history of our country.”
The Peninsula Gallery Co-Owner and Art Director, Tony Boyd-Heron says Tilghman’s uses his inspiration to bring history to life by including both color and textures to grab the attention of a viewer.
“He uses for His inspiration old black and white photographs he’s able to research,” Boyd-Heron said. “And then because they are obviously black and white in those days he’s then able to put a spin on the color he puts on his canvas or his paper. And if you look around you can see there is a lot of color.”
No matter the color or method he uses to describe a chapter in black history, there is a message behind the brush strokes.