MILFORD, DE - The City of Milford announced upcoming traffic changes to the intersection at N. Washington St. and Park Ave. as a result of a recently completed traffic study.

The City of Milford says starting February 3rd, the intersection at N. Washington St. and Park Ave. will become a 3-way stop. The changes follow a traffic study done on the intersection. City officials say that the 3-way stop will "make this intersection safer for all drivers traveling on N. Washington St. and Park Ave."

Beginning the week of January 27th, stop lights will be installed on N. Washington St. (northbound/southbound), but they will be covered and not go into effect until February 3rd. 

The Milford Police Department will be monitoring the intersection for the first few weeks of the changes being in effect. 

