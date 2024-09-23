MILFORD, DE - The City of Milford announced the launch of a pilot program offering free public Wi-Fi at the Riverwalk area in Sussex County.
The City of Milford says the initiative aims to "enhance connectivity and accessibility for residents and visitors alike."
The free Wi-Fi network, powered by Comcast and Cisco Meraki access points, provides high-speed internet access throughout the Riverwalk area in Milford. The city says the network will allow individuals to stay connected for various activities when in the area.
IT Director Bill Pettigrew says, “After conducting a comprehensive study on Wi-Fi coverage across the city, we realized the potential to improve connectivity in key areas like the Riverwalk. This project has been in the works for over two years, and we are thrilled to finally bring it to fruition.”
All city employees were asked to help with network testing, says City of Milford. The network became available during this past weekend's Freedom Festival where over 75 people attached to the network that was not advertised yet. The city is already planning phase 2 of the project, and adding signage.
The city "encourages you to take lunch at the Riverwalk and keep in contact with home & office."
The Wi-Fi Name for the Riverwalk area network is Milford-Free