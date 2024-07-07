REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The City of Rehoboth is asking residents to conserve water amid record usage.
The City of Rehoboth shared to their Facebook on Saturday that the area has experienced record water usage over the past few days due to limited rainfall, visitors, and hot weather. The usage is largely linked to irrigation within the city.
The city is requesting that all water customers with odd-numbered addresses irrigate on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and even-numbered addresses irrigate on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.