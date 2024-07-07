SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury announced the upcoming installation of a four-way stop. The city is cautioning drivers of shifts in traffic patterns.
The four-way stop will be installed at the intersection of Church and Truitt Streets.
The city says "Since traffic patterns have shifted significantly since the two-way stop's original installation, it will be replaced by a four-way stop".
Work is scheduled to be performed on or after August 8th.
Drivers should expect shifts in traffic patterns during these periods, but drive time and motorist experience is expected to be improved and safer after the change, according to the City of Salisbury.
Anyone with questions or concerns is urged to contact the Salisbury Department of Infrastructure and Development.