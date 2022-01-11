SALISBURY, Md.- The City of Salisbury's Department of Water Works Utilities Division is repairing a leaking water main at 1104 East Church St.
Work began at 9 a.m. Tuesday and is expected to conclude by 6:30 p.m., barring any unforeseen events. Water service in the immediate area may be interrupted during a portion of this repair.
East Church Street will be non-passable to all traffic from North Saratoga Street to East Main Street, including emergency vehicles. However, local residents will have access to their homes for the duration.
For any questions call the Department of Water Works Utilities Division at 410-548-3103.