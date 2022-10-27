CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The future of a controversial property in Cambridge is in question.
City leaders are asking for help in deciding what to do with the old Club Du-Jour property. The building stands at 601 Chesapeake Ct.
Before Thursday night's meeting, which was held at the Elk's Lodge on Pine Street, ideas proposed on flyers were tiny homes, affordable senior living, retail, residential, or a community center. It was also suggested that the building remain and be renovated. Members of the community were also asked how it should be maintained or funded.
Jaron Jones, who lives no more than 100 yards from the vacant building, wants to see something there for the kids.
"Like a community center for the kids. Something to get them off the streets. Give them something to do," says Jones.
Jones says he doesn't want something like they've seen in the past.
"The crime went up when there was a nightclub there. There was a shooting over there. I don't want to see that again," says Jones.
Laurel Atkiss, who also attended Thursday's meeting, wants to see something good for the community.
"I don't want to see any chain restaurants," she said. "I know that we have a need for more housing in the area. We have homelessness that needs to be addressed. We have low-income housing that needs to be addressed. And, we have a workforce housing shortage, as well. There is a benefit to bringing in some housing. But at the same time, we have so much diversity and history in Cambridge. We need to listen to a little bit to what the community has to say," says Atkiss.
The City of Cambridge bought the property in September.