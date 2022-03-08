CLAYTON, Del.– The Clayton Fire Company member who fell 25 feet while cleaning, has died at Christina Hospital today.
On Monday, Fire Chief John M. Pridemore was on scissor lift cleaning an upper portion of the north engine room bay. The bay door was later opened, hitting the scissor lift and knocking the lift over causing Pridemore to fall 25 feet hitting his head on the bumper of a piece of fire apparatus. EMT's immediately preformed life saving measures. He was taken to Christiana Trauma Center for head injuries.
Chief Pridemore joined the Clayton Fire Company in January 1991 as a regular member “stating he wanted to serve the community he lived in”. Chief Pridemore Served the Clayton Fire Company in many offices, the most recent as fire chief from 2021 to the present. He was vice president of the fire company in 2008 and 2012 and served as president from 2009-2011, he also served as company secretary in 2007. Pridemore served as a fire lieutenant in 2013 and 2014, fire captain in 2015 and 2017, 1st Assistant Chief 2016 and 2018. In 2019 and 2020 he served as Deputy Chief and was elected chief in 2021.
Chief Pridemore’s service extended beyond his community, he served as the president of the Kent County Volunteer Firefighter’s Association in 2013 and Chief Pridemore served his county in the Delaware National Guard as a military police officer. Chief Pridemore was a third degree mason with the Smyrna Lodge.
Chief Pridemore is survived by his wife Kimberly, his daughter Amanda and her significant other Jorden, and son Michael, and his granddaughter Sadie. Chief Pridemore was currently employed by the Town of Clayton as the Town Manager.
The Clayton Fire Company has been placed out of service until the services have been completed. The fire district will be covered by fire companies in Delaware and Maryland giving the Clayton members time to decompress and prepare for the services.