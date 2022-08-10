SMITH ISLAND -- A clean up crew arrived on Smith Island on Wednesday morning to help pick up debris and anything that was damaged by last weeks tornado. The volunteers, from Cutting Crew Lawn Care, arrived on the island at 9:00am, and have been in the sun working since. Carmen DiSylvestro, the owner of Cutting Crew Lawn Care, said they're more than happy to help.
"We're just simply trying to help out a community in need," said DiSylvestro. "Wonderful people here, wonderful community, wonderful culture, it's about helping those in need, and that's the only reason why we're here."
The crew's main focus so far has been any area where the tornado hit directly.
"We are in the process of cleaning up the path of the tornado, from everything to insulation, to roofing, to shingles, to personable belongings, and just trying to bring this community back together again," said DiSylvestro.
They have also been chopping up any fallen trees, picking up trash from yards, and organizing the debris for easier clean up later on. It's been a huge help to the locals of Rhodes Point and Ewell, who started their clean up process immediately after the natural disaster.
"Since the tornado came through, what we've basically been trying to do is, first of all, make sure everyone's taken care of as far as their basic needs, we were out of power for a while," said Corey Blackwell, a Ewell resident.
Once the power came back on, the focus shifted to making sure everybody had a place to sleep, and then to cleaning up Doris Bradshaw's house. Bradshaw is the 88-year-old woman whose home was destroyed by the F-1 tornado.
There is still a significant amount of debris to be picked up, and the cleaning crew heading out on Friday, August 12th will have their work cut out for them. However, the volunteers and locals who were out there today were able to hammer away at a lot of what needs to be done.