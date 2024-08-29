REHOBOTH BEACH - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man last seen departing the Indian River Inlet Monday morning to fish offshore.
Officials with the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay say the 46-year-old man left to fish 10-15 nautical miles out from the Rehoboth Bay on August 26th in a 24’ hydra-sport boat.
The man was last spoken with on Monday at 7:30 a.m. and departed at 9:40 a.m., according to the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard asks anyone who seen the boat above or has any additional information to contact their Delaware Bay Command Center 24/7 hotline at 215-271-4960.