SALISBURY, Md. - The parkas came out Friday afternoon in Salisbury.
A blast of Arctic air and gusty winds brought a reality check to Delmarva after an unusually mild January.
However, folks on the streets in downtown Salisbury didn't seem to fazed by the cold.
"I'm fine with it, but I just know that I'm not going to be outside in it. So I'm pretty fine," said Ciara Meadows, a Salisbury choreographer.
Gregory Harris was riding his bicycle downtown and said the cold was fine, just as long as we don't see any slippery stuff.
"I hope we have a nice winter, as long as there's no snow, deep snow, or black ice on the street, something like that," Harris said.
Some folks even said that the cold weather was not going to have any effect on weekend plans.
"I'm going to be out here, going to be working in downtown," said AJ of Pittsville, Md. "Got stuff to do, got to get it done, rain, sleet, or snow, just like the mail, know what I mean?"
After a mild start to Friday, temperatures steadily fell all afternoon, and Friday night, temperatures in the teens could feel like the single digits with the wind.
"I feel for the homeless people," Harris said. "I really feel for them, because I used to be out there like that one time."
The HALO Shelter in Salisbury is welcoming any homeless person in need tonight with a hot meal and warm bed.
"With the chill factors going as low as they're going to go tonight, [we hope] that they'll at least come in," said Celeste Savage, executive director of the HALO Ministry. "We are an emergency cold weather shelter."
One guest at the shelter was already grateful to be inside from the cold.
"God bless Miss Celeste and her staff, and the cooks in the café," said Vickie White. "I am blessed, blessed, and more blessed!"