Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM EST Saturday. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for accumulation of ice on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous navigating conditions. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&