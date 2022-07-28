Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. High around 90F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.