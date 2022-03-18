DOVER, De. - Cleanup was underway in Downtown Dover on Thursday after a fire ripped through a building killing a 57-year-old man and injuring 7 others.
A candle was lit outside of the building on the corner of Loockerman and New Street.
The smell of smoke remained present in the air.
A window hung on by a thread as a child's shoe sat amongst the debris underneath of it on the sidewalk.
Tina Bradbury with the Downtown Dover Partnership says her organization is stepping up to help. Bradbury says donations are already pouring in.
"We've started a fund not just for the businesses but the residences and their families that we can have resources to be able to help them in the coming days and months," Bradbury said.
Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen says he knew some of the victims, which made arriving on scene as a volunteer firefighter all the more important to him.
"My heart was in my throat because we didn't know when we got here we didn't know how many people were trapped in the building," Christiansen said.
Theresa Young with the Red Cross of Delmarva says her organization is providing mental health services to victims who may be traumatized by their experience.
"When I consider the families who not only have to get themselves to safety along with the trauma of trying to recover their life, it takes a lot," Young said.
Delaware State University is providing vacant dorms to those displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.