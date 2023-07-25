POCOMOKE, Md.-A summer celebration is continuing in Pocomoke City. The City's latest Concert in the Park will be held on Thursday, August 3, at 7:00 pm. The concerts take place every other Thursday this summer in Cypress Park, Downtown Pocomoke. The concert is free.
The City says the group, Triple Vision will be taking the stage, performing modern and classic rock hits. Guests are encouraged to bring picnics and lawn chairs. Boaters are also welcome.
For more information or to view Pocomoke City’s Concerts in the Park Summer Series lineup, please visit downtownpocomoke.com or call 410-957-1333 x111.