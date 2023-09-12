SALISBURY, Md. - It has been roughly seven months since the light at Route 13 and Isabella Street first went out.
One of the lights was destroyed in a car accident, with the Maryland Department of Transportation placing cones in the shared turn lane to prevent drivers from crossing the highway on Isabella St.
Nearby business owners expressed their frustration with the length with which the light has been down, with the owner of Outten Brothers Furniture saying it has caused business to slow down. He stresses they are still open during this time.
Zwar Azaz owns a nearby business and says he's noticed more accidents at the intersection sans the light. "I have seen like if you stand out here long enough, you'll see some kind of car accident I don't know why it is this road is so busy and with that light being down, just cars pulling out of that I guess Isabella Street and since there's no light now they have the right of way," Azaz said.
An M-DOT spokesperson tells WBOC there will be construction starting soon to restore the light.
"We are happy to report the design is complete for a permanent replacement, and the construction notice to proceed has been issued. The State Highway Administration has met with our contractor for the project, Rommel Construction LLC, of Linthicum Heights, and we expect the traffic signal replacement to be started by mid-October. Weather permitting, the project should be complete early in 2024," a statement said.